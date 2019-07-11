Rough total for Trump's July Fourth extravaganza: $5.4M

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump's July Fourth extravaganza – featuring tanks, a military flyover, and a Trump speech at the Lincoln Memorial – cost an estimated $5.4 million, according to rough figures today.

Interior Secretary David Bernhardt provided the latest share of costs, $2.45 million for his agency, in a letter to lawmakers, saying his agency pulled money from operating funds for national parks, recreation fees, and another source to help fund Trump's Salute to America.

The event included donated fireworks, including some from Phantom Fireworks of Youngstown, a military flyover, and Trump's speech to a rained-on crowd at the Lincoln Memorial.

Trump announced Monday he would do it all again next year, calling the event "remarkable."

Democratic lawmakers have condemned the extra expenditures for the Independence Day celebration, which came in addition to the traditional concert, fireworks and events held at near the U.S. Capitol.

Arizona Democratic Rep. Raul Grijalva, chairman of the House Natural Resources Committee and one of several Democrats who had demanded a full cost accounting, said in response to Interior's funding estimates that the public funds were spent to "celebrate President Trump."

Bernhardt called the use of public funds justified, and cited past administrations' spending for concerts, parades and other celebrations in and around the National Mall. Interior's costs included crowd accommodations such as temporary fencing and portable toilets.