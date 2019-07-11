POLICE CALLS

A summary of recent criminal activity in Austintown and the city of Canfield:

AUSTINTOWN

July 4

Aggravated menacing: Police received a report that someone had been threatened with a gun at an apartment in the 80 block of North Raccoon Road.

Criminal damaging: An oil line was cut at Victoria House Assisted Living, 5295 Ashley Circle.

Theft: A man reportedly stole meat products from Walmart, 6001 Mahoning Ave.

Criminal damaging: A car tire was slashed in the 4100 block of Claridge Drive.

Criminal damaging: Someone in the 4500 block of Deer Creek Drive damaged a vehicle’s tire.

Theft: Medication and cash were removed from a shopper’s purse at a Mahoning Avenue grocery store.

July 5

Arrest: Sarah J. Dietz of Oakcrest Avenue, Austintown, was taken into custody during a traffic stop near North Meridian Road and Interstate 680. Dietz, 28, was wanted on a Youngstown warrant charging obstructing official business.

Arrest: Officers responded to a complaint about someone asking patrons for money at a Seventy-Six Drive business, where they took Kenneth A. Porter, 68, into custody. Porter, of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Youngstown, was wanted on one warrant each from Niles and Girard municipal courts.

Burglary: To a residence in the 2500 block of South Canfield-Niles Road, from which checks were missing.

Assault: A Youngstown woman reported that while getting into a vehicle at a Compass West Drive apartment, a man hit her in the head, though she did not appear to have been injured. The suspect apparently was angered about an earlier confrontation between the victim and another woman, a report said.

Criminal damaging: A flagpole was damaged in the 4400 block of Mahoning Avenue.

Theft: A South Raccoon Road resident discovered about $2,000 worth of unauthorized credit-card charges.

Summons: After pulling over a vehicle near Burkey Road, authorities filed a falsification charge against Donnovan D. Slocum, 23, of Aberdeen Avenue, Youngstown, after alleging he provided a phony first name and date of birth before a gaming card in Slocum’s car revealed his correct identity.

Criminal damaging: A window to a home in the 3400 block of 42nd Street was damaged.

Drugs: A traffic stop on North Meridian Road led to a felony drug-abuse charge against Wilson D.N. Traylor of West Hylda Avenue, Youngstown. Traylor, 42, had several loose pieces of suspected cocaine near the driver’s-side floorboard, a report showed.

Theft: Concrete was stolen in the 2900 block of Collingwood Place.

Fraud: Officers received a complaint that a credit-card account had been opened in the name of a Parkgate Avenue resident without authorization.

July 6

Arrest: Police answered a call pertaining to someone begging for money at T/A Center of Youngstown, 5400 Seventy-Six Drive, before picking up Timothy J. Brown, 47, of Willis Avenue, Youngstown. He was wanted on Austintown warrants charging one count each of menacing and criminal trespassing.

Assault: Officers received information that someone had been struck in the head at a Compass West Drive apartment.

Burglary: Austin C. Chace, 26, of Woodland Trail, Austintown, faced a burglary charge after a man alleged having seen Chace in his Westgate Boulevard residence without permission and deduced he had entered through a side sliding-glass door between 1 and 1:30 a.m. In addition, he stole a wristwatch and cigarettes from a woman who also lives there, police alleged.

Theft: A shoplifter stole $363 worth of groceries from Giant Eagle, 5220 Mahoning Ave.

Theft: Someone left Walmart in a vehicle after having taken about $100 worth of paint. Authorities reportedly had the car’s license-plate number.

Criminal damaging: A vehicle in the 5300 block of Seventy-Six Drive was found with punctured tires.

Possible theft: A car’s front license plate was lost or stolen in the 4800 block of New Road.

Theft: A man reportedly left Belleria Pizza, 3460 S. Meridian Road, without having paid a $90 food bill.

July 7

Arrest: After stopping his car near South Meridian and New roads, police arrested Gerontios E. Ginnis, 22, of Breetz Drive, Campbell, upon ascertaining Ginnis was wanted on a felony charge of misuse of a credit card.

Theft: Crystal A. Taylor, 33, of Wilcox Road, Youngstown, was charged with stealing from Walmart 13 items valued at about $143 by deliberately placing her finger over the bar codes, which didn’t allow the register to record the merchandise being self-scanned. Taylor also was charged with falsification when, officers alleged, she gave them the name of a friend who was with her but not part of the theft.

Criminal damaging: Renters reportedly damaged a residence in the 5700 block of Baylor Avenue after having been evicted.

Theft: A man and a woman reportedly stole merchandise from Walmart.

Theft: Two men reportedly took flowers from then returned them to Walmart.

July 8

Drugs: Denzel L. Mack of Green Acres Drive, Liberty, faced two drug-abuse counts and one of possessing drug paraphernalia after authorities had pulled him over in the 1000 block of Compass West Drive. Mack, 21, had a bag of suspected marijuana, two 100 mg prescription pills for which he admitted having no prescription, a device commonly used to grind marijuana and a digital scale, police alleged.

Trespassing: While dealing with an argument between two people at a North Navarre Avenue home, police charged Dakota D. Deans, 29, with criminal trespassing. Deans, of Starlight Drive Northwest, Warren, had been warned not to return to the residence, a report indicated.

Identity fraud: Multiple fraudulent charges were made to a Cumberland Drive resident’s bank account.

Criminal damaging: Four windows to a home in the 90 block of North Navarre Avenue were broken.

Domestic violence: David T. Black of Ohltown Road, Austintown, was charged with the crime after his girlfriend alleged that while speaking on the phone with a friend, Black, 59, grabbed her wrist and the phone after accusing her of stealing money and medication from him, then punched the victim’s stomach as she tried to retrieve the phone. Also arrested was Christine J. DiMailo, 57, same address, on an Austintown Area Court warrant.

Drugs: A traffic stop near South Meridian and South Four Mile Run roads resulted in the arrest of Jermaine L. White, 37, of Kimblewick Lane Northeast, Warren, on charges of possessing marijuana, methamphetamine and prescription pills. White handed to authorities a bag of suspected marijuana; in addition, a bag containing one smaller bag each of suspected methamphetamine and nine white prescription pills was found, a report stated.

Trespassing: Officers responded to a problem with a guest at Comfort Inn, 5425 Clarkins Drive, where they filed a criminal-trespassing charge against Kristina E. Devellin, 33, of North Beverly Avenue, Austintown, after alleging an intoxicated Devellin refused to comply with their warning to leave the motel.

Drugs: While checking on a person at a Mahoning Avenue business, authorities wrote summonses charging Daniel P. Champion, 62, of Cardinal Drive, Lake Milton, with drug abuse and possessing drug paraphernalia after alleging a suspected marijuana pipe and a rolled-up sandwich bag with suspected marijuana were found. In addition, a duffel bag in the backseat contained papers typically used to roll marijuana, a report showed.

CANFIELD

July 5

Drugs: Authorities charged Logan Moore, 22, of Berkshire Drive Southeast, Warren, with marijuana possession after having pulled him over on North Broad Street.

Drugs: During a traffic stop on East Main Street, officers issued summonses to Anthony Mercado, 25, of Whipple Avenue, Campbell, charging him with marijuana possession and driving under suspension.

July 6

Citation: Zuleima Andino, 35, of Hamrock Drive, Campbell, was cited on a charge of traveling 43 mph on a portion of Herbert Road with a 25-mph speed limit.

Summons: A traffic stop on Oak Tree Drive resulted in a summons charging Jarell Thompson, 19, of Tangent Street, Youngstown, with driving under suspension.

Citation: Theresa Joseph, 68, of Broadway, Youngstown, was pulled over on Fairground Boulevard and cited on a charge of driving 53 mph through a 35-mph zone.

July 7

Arrest: Police on state Route 46 pulled over then arrested Henry Olson III of Austin Avenue Southwest, Warren, on a falsification charge. Olson, 39, also was wanted on a Girard warrant.