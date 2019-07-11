Pennsylvania must get tough on crime guns, prosecutor says


July 11, 2019 at 12:14p.m.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The Pennsylvania attorney general's office says it wants to improve the management and use of firearms-sales databases so that law enforcement can better clamp down on gun violence.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced today he wants police departments to enter serial numbers from every crime gun into a law-enforcement database so that its original seller can be identified.

His office says most crime guns aren't being entered, as the law requires.

Shapiro also says his office wants retailers to submit gun-sale records electronically to get rid of a police backlog of paper records that are waiting to be entered into a database.

Shapiro's office says that'll allow law enforcement to more quickly trace guns used in crimes.

The effort comes amid a surge in gun violence in Philadelphia.

