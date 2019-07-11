Pennsylvania must get tough on crime guns, prosecutor says
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The Pennsylvania attorney general's office says it wants to improve the management and use of firearms-sales databases so that law enforcement can better clamp down on gun violence.
Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced today he wants police departments to enter serial numbers from every crime gun into a law-enforcement database so that its original seller can be identified.
His office says most crime guns aren't being entered, as the law requires.
Shapiro also says his office wants retailers to submit gun-sale records electronically to get rid of a police backlog of paper records that are waiting to be entered into a database.
Shapiro's office says that'll allow law enforcement to more quickly trace guns used in crimes.
The effort comes amid a surge in gun violence in Philadelphia.
More like this from vindy.com
- April 18, 2004 midnight
PENNSYLVANIA Attorney general hopefuls square off
- January 8, 2004 midnight
Brady law works; let it be
- October 14, 2004 midnight
COMPUTERS Ashcroft to target high-tech criminals
- May 4, 2010 midnight
Feds, city leaders plan united offensive on crime
- September 14, 2015 midnight
Reported rapes in Warren on the rise
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.