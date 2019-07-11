OVI checkpoint scheduled in Mahoning County


July 11, 2019 at 9:58a.m.

The Mahoning County Operating a Vehicle Impaired Task Force announced that a sobriety checkpoint will be conducted in the county Friday. Saturation patrols also will be conducted throughout the weekend. The time and location of the checkpoint will be announced on Friday.

