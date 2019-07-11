Ohio hospital fires 23 workers in case of excessive doses, deaths
COLUMBUS (AP) — An Ohio hospital system says it's firing 23 more employees and changing leadership after investigating excessive painkiller doses given to dozens of patients who died.
The Mount Carmel Health System announcement today comes five weeks after the Columbus-area doctor accused of ordering the doses, William Husel, pleaded not guilty to murder charges in 25 deaths.
Mount Carmel says the newly fired employees include five physician, nursing and pharmacy management team members. The CEO says he is resigning this month, and the chief clinical officer is retiring in September.
Mount Carmel fired Husel earlier. His lawyer says Husel was providing comfort care to dying patients, not trying to kill them.
Nurses and pharmacists who administered or approved the drugs aren't being prosecuted, though dozens were reported to professional boards for review.
More like this from vindy.com
- February 23, 2019 midnight
Hospital: 5 patients given overdoses may have been treatable
- February 25, 2019 1:52 p.m.
Ohio doc investigated over drug doses seeks board hearing
- March 21, 2019 9 a.m.
Drug doses, deaths spur 26 lawsuits against doctor, hospital
- January 15, 2019 11:40 a.m.
Ohio hospital: Doc gave near-death patients excessive pain meds
- January 29, 2019 midnight
Doc, hospital face 8 wrongful death suits over drug dosages
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.