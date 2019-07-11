NWS issues severe thunderstorm warning for Mahoning, Trumbull counties


July 11, 2019 at 2:11p.m.

The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Mahoning, Trumbull and Portage counties effective until 3:20 p.m.

Newton Falls, Lordstown, Salem, Canfield, Craig Beach, North Jackson, Mineral Ridge were expected to be impacted first.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Poland


Residential
5 bedroom, 8 bath
$1550000


Columbiana


Residential
4 bedroom, 5 bath
$499900


Boardman


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$339900