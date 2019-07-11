No summer school today at Chaney, Rayen Early College Middle School


July 11, 2019 at 9:01a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Chaney High School and Rayen Early College Middle School are closed today because of a break in a sprinkler line that caused flooding in parts of the building.

There will be no summer school at either of those schools.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Poland


Residential
5 bedroom, 8 bath
$1550000


Columbiana


Residential
4 bedroom, 5 bath
$499900


Negley


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$294900