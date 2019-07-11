No summer school today at Chaney, Rayen Early College Middle School
YOUNGSTOWN — Chaney High School and Rayen Early College Middle School are closed today because of a break in a sprinkler line that caused flooding in parts of the building.
There will be no summer school at either of those schools.
