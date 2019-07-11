Man gets jail term for 2017 NY's Eve death

YOUNGSTOWN — A man charged with misdemeanor negligent homicide for the death of a man on New Year’s Eve 2017 was sentenced to 180 days in Mahoning County jail with 130 days suspended.

Judge Renee DiSalvo of municipal court gave the sentence to Emilio Estrada Benitez, 38, who pleaded no contest Wednesday and was found guilty.

The sentence was recommended by prosecutors and defense attorneys.

Benitez was not charged until March 20 with the death of Jose Jaurejui, 33, who died of a gunshot wound during a New Year’s Eve party at his Byron Street home on the East Side.

Several people at the party had been drinking and firing guns. A coroner’s report said Benitez told Jaurejui’s wife the shooting was an accident.