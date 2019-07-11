Liberty trustees will discuss purchasing a new firetruck
Staff report
LIBERTY
Township trustees are expected to discuss and potentially vote on purchasing a new fire engine at today’s 7:30 a.m. meeting.
The Liberty Fire Department has had issues with its three fire engines, and fire officials are concerned this will affect fire services.
The fire engine bought in 1996 is out of service due to safety issues.
The fire engine bought in 2007 was damaged after a car ran into it as firefighters were investigating an accident earlier this year.
When the fire engine was taken in for repairs, more problems were found that will need to be repaired.
The fire engine purchased in 1993 is in fairly good condition.
The township has two fire stations. Fire Chief Gus Birch said he is concerned about not being able to have a truck at each station, especially when it comes time for more repairs, and also not having a truck available to provide water to fight fires if hydrants aren’t near the scene of a fire.
