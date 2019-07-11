Liberty trustees will discuss purchasing a new firetruck


July 11, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

Staff report

LIBERTY

Township trustees are expected to discuss and potentially vote on purchasing a new fire engine at today’s 7:30 a.m. meeting.

The Liberty Fire Department has had issues with its three fire engines, and fire officials are concerned this will affect fire services.

The fire engine bought in 1996 is out of service due to safety issues.

The fire engine bought in 2007 was damaged after a car ran into it as firefighters were investigating an accident earlier this year.

When the fire engine was taken in for repairs, more problems were found that will need to be repaired.

The fire engine purchased in 1993 is in fairly good condition.

The township has two fire stations. Fire Chief Gus Birch said he is concerned about not being able to have a truck at each station, especially when it comes time for more repairs, and also not having a truck available to provide water to fight fires if hydrants aren’t near the scene of a fire.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Boardman


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$339900


Poland


Residential
5 bedroom, 8 bath
$1550000


Negley


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$294900