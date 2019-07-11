Gillibrand says race for nomination just getting started

YOUNGSTOWN

U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, who is trailing in polls among 2020 Democratic presidential candidates, said during a stop today in Youngstown that the race for the nomination is far from over.

“I think it’s just early,” she said during a campaign event at Cassese’s MVR in Youngstown. “I think the fact that voters don’t know who I am [is the reason]. This is the first time I’ve campaigned in Ohio and so I’m introducing myself to Ohio voters. Right now, we’re doing the same in Michigan and I did Pennsylvania earlier today.”

Gillibrand said she’s proven she can capture Republican voters during her time in Congress.

Gillibrand is polling nationally at 0.3 percent, tied for 17th among Democratic presidential candidates, according to Real Clear Politics.

Gillibrand visited Youngstown today as part of a six-city, two-day “Trump Broken Promises Tour.”

Earlier today, Ohio Republican Party Chairwoman Jane Timken told The Vindicator that Gillibrand is “out of touch. She’s a flip-flopper.”

For the complete story, read Friday’s Vindicator and Vindy.com