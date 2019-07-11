Family seeks public's help to solve Liberty homicide

LIBERTY — The family of Loraine Lynn, a woman who was found dead in her mother’s pond on Shannon Road in 2017, is still trying to collect information that could lead to the arrest and conviction of her killer.

The family paid for a billboard to be erected on state Route 193 advertising a $20,000 reward for information on the homicide. Residents are asked to call the Liberty police tips line at 330-539-9830 if they know information that could be helpful to the homicide investigation. All tips are kept confidential.

Across the township, Justice for Loraine Lynn signs have been springing up in resident’s yards.

In April, the family paid to have six electronic billboards in Youngstown but people didn’t call to give information.

Police Capt. Ray Buhala said information on the homicide could lead to a breakthrough with the case.