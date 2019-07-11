Doctor used network of teens to arrange for sex, prosecutors say

Staff report

ASHLAND

A former St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital doctor used a “network of young teens” and met a 12-year-old Ashland County girl for sex, according to prosecutors.

The Ashland County grand jury on Thursday indicted Dr. Albert S. Aiad-Toss, 51, of Canfield, on a first-degree felony count of rape, according to a statement from Prosecutor Chris Tunnell.

“For the last several weeks, we’ve been uncovering evidence that indicates this doctor traveled to a hotel in Ashland County to engage in sex with a 12-year-old girl local to the Ashland area,” said Tunnell. “We have significant evidence that shows the arrangements being made and we have witnesses who will testify about what happened.”

Dr. Aiad-Toss was arrested Friday, July 5 at a south Florida airport after returning from a trip to Peru, according to the statement.

Aiad-Toss has not waived his extradition hearing, said his attorney Ian Friedman of Cleveland. The hearing was set for Thursday but has been rescheduled to Aug. 1, he said.

Dr. Aiad-Toss remains in the Broward County jail without bond.

Ashland County authorities worked with the FBI, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Ohio, Ashland Police Department, Ashland County Sheriff’s Office, as well as other federal agencies on what Tunnell called a “complex” investigation.

“It’s always heartbreaking to see a child being sexually abused but it’s particularly heinous when it’s at the hands of a doctor who took an oath to protect the vulnerable,” Tunnell said. “The facts of this case are especially heinous and disturbing, and I’ll commit all the resources necessary to ensure that justice is done.”

Anyone with information about Dr. Aiad-Toss that could help the investigation is being urged to call Tunnell’s office at 419-289-8857.