Deadline extended to report spring-seeded crops in Ohio

COLUMBUS — The U.S. Department of Agriculture is extending the deadline to file crop acreage reports for agricultural producers in Ohio impacted by flooding and heavy moisture.

The new July 22 deadline applies to reporting spring-seeded crops to USDA’s Farm Service Agency county offices and federal crop-insurance agents.

Producers filing reports with FSA county offices are encouraged to set up an appointment before visiting the office. Acreage reports from producers in Ohio who set up appointments before the July 22 deadline are considered timely filed, even if the appointment occurs after the deadline.

To learn more, contact your FSA county office or visit fsa.usda.gov or farmers.gov/prevented-planting.