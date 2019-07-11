Child stabbing suspect waives extradition to Pa.


July 11, 2019 at 10:37a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — The suspect in the stabbing death late Monday of an 8-year-old boy in Union Township, Pa., today waived extradition to Pennsylvania in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court before Judge John Durkin.

Burley was arrested Tuesday morning on Market Street and West Woodland Avenue by U.S. Marshals. He is charged with criminal homicide there.

The child was the son of Burley's girlfriend. He will be taken back to Lawrence County to face prosecution there.

