Champion boy, 3, dies after mower accident Monday
CHAMPION — Elijah S. Byler, 3, died Monday night at his home at 4140 Anderson Anthony Road after falling from a seat on a commercial grade push mower his father was operating and being run over by it.
The boy's father, 26, called 911 at 8:49 p.m., saying the boy was not breathing and under the mower, but after several minutes the father was able to remove the boy from under the mower.
Officials called for a medical helicopter to come to the scene to transport the boy to the hospital but that was later canceled. The Ohio State Highway Patrol came to the scene to make a diagram of the scene.
The boy's obituary says he turned 3 last Saturday and was a member of the Old Order Amish Church. He is survived by his parents and one brother. His funeral is today in North Bloomfield.
