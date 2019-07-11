Camping, other family activities highlight today’s Trumbull fair

By ED RUNYAN

runyan@vindy.com

BAZETTA

Camping at the Trumbull County Fairgrounds during fair week dates back 28 years for Dolly Snider of Warren and her family to a time when her children were in 4-H and showing pigs and goats.

“I still keep coming even though nobody is in the fair, and we stay the whole week,” she said.

This week, it’s several of her grandchildren who will enjoy the sights, sounds and fun of a week of “roughing it” in the camper while visiting their favorite attractions – the animals, motor sports and other entertainment at the grandstand, the food and other attractions on the midway.

“I can’t give up my spot,” said Snider of the campsite in the closest spot possible to the horse barns at the west end of the fairgrounds. Having used the spot continuously over the years means she gets to keep her same spot.

Snider sees many benefits

of staying on the fairgrounds.

“It’s neat just going back to the camper without fighting the traffic,” she said. “And sitting in the air conditioning,” added her husband, Frank Snider, who admits he stays most of the week at home. A campsite costs $150 to $200 depending on the size of the camper.

On Tuesday, the first day of the fair, the Sniders and two grandchildren from Burghill and two from Cortland visited the Commercial Building and walked the midway to get their first look at everything.

“I like the goats, especially the baby ones,” said granddaughter Peyton Auxier, 8, of her favorite attraction. Cousin Madison Lindus, 9, said the cows are the most interesting to her.

Junior Auxier, 10, said he has a favorite cow, whose name is Toby, who he also saw last summer at the Lawrence County Fair.

Today’s fair is a bargain for kids, with admission free for children 14 and under. Ride passes cost $7 per child.

Also, there will be a magic workshop at 4 p.m. near the grandstand presented by the Bloom family of Liberty, who are also presenting their Grand Illusions by the Blooms magic show at 3 and 5 p.m. The Blooms also will have their realistic baby T-Rex dinosaur roaming the fairgrounds for about 30 minutes starting at 1 and 7 p.m.

An aquatic acrobatic show above a swimming pool will be performed at 2, 5 and 8 p.m. each day on the west end of the rides. Today will be a big day for showing animals and for those who like motor sports, which will begin at 6 p.m.