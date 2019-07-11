Trumbll commissioners ok'd to sell bonds for radio system upgrade

Staff report

BAZETTA

Police and fire agencies in Trumbull County continue to make the switch to the digital Multi-Agency Radio Communication System, which officials say makes police and fire radio communications “crystal clear,” and more useful and more reliable.

The state-run MARCS system enables police departments to encrypt radio transmissions, preventing the public from picking them up on personal devices, such as a police scanner. Law enforcement believes hearing those transmissions is an officer safety issue because it informs criminals of officer movements.

Today, the Trumbull County commissioners received certification from the county auditor’s office to sell about $1.5 million in bonds for Trumbull County’s portion of the MARCS system.

