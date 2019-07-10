Tim Hortons to open second Mahoning Valley location
GIRARD — Tim Hortons announced this afternoon its plans to open its second Mahoning Valley location at 400 S. State St. in later this month.
The first location was opened in Liberty earlier this year.
Both locations are under the ownership of TH Cleveland, a Beachwood-based Tim Hortons independent area developer.
TH Cleveland is looking for “Timbassadors” to spread the word about the new restaurant opening.
The Timbassadors will receive a free cup of coffee and special discounts, and whoever best represents the brand will have the chance to win free coffee for a year. To apply for the program, visit thcleveland.com/timbassadors.
