Federal ruling may have implications for local government social media use

By Graig Graziosi

ggraziosi@vindy.com

CAMPBELL

A decision by a federal appeals court that it is a constitutional violation for President Donald Trump to block American citizens on Twitter may have implications for area politicians.

For example, some residents of the city of Campbell – including 4th Ward Councilwoman Juanita Rich, who is running for mayor – have complained that Mayor Nick Phillips violated free-speech rights by blocking them from a Campbell Facebook page he formerly operated.

Phillips previously has stated that he did not see blocking users – whom he said were routinely abusive and combative – as a violation of the First Amendment since the page was a private page.

Phillips has since turned over control of the page to a new group of moderators not associated with the city, and no longer has the ability to ban or accept members to the forum.

At a meeting late last month, Rich called for the page to be shut down before the city gets sued by a resident for violating the right to free speech.

Campbell is not the only local government adjusting to the digital side of civic engagement.

Most cities and townships have some form of neighborhood block-watch or discussion group on Facebook, and many government functions – such as city council meetings – are live-streamed to social media platforms by attending residents.

The legal precedent for how these forums can be used and, potentially, abused by politicians is still being determined as more challenges are adjudicated in the courts.