New fire engine on agenda for morning meeting of Liberty trustees


July 10, 2019 at 9:55p.m.

Staff report

LIBERTY

Township trustees are expected to discuss and potentially vote on purchasing a new fire engine at a meting at 7:30 Thursday morning.

The Liberty Fire Department has had issues with its three fire engines, and fire officials are concerned this will affect fire services.

The fire engine bought in 1996 is out of service due to safety issues.

Read more about the matter in Thursday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.

