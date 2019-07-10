Man convicted of child-pornography charges has incentive not to reoffend

Staff report

WARREN

A Brookfield man convicted of 20 child-pornography offenses has a lot of incentive not to re-offend after he was sentenced to 180 days in the Trumbull County jail.

Daniel J. Scharmer, 43, of Warren Sharon Road, was also placed on five years’ probation Tuesday in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court, but he could get more than 100 years in prison if he violates his probation.

Judge Andrew Logan gave this warning to Scharmer on Tuesday: “If you misstep, I’m going to come after you really hard.”

Each of the offenses could have produced a prison sentence of eight years.

In another case in Judge Logan’s courtroom, Natajha A. Graham, 24, of Atlantic Street Northeast was sentenced to two years in prison for injuring a Warren police officer by driving away from her at an intersection, dragging the officer about 80 feet.

Graham pleaded guilty earlier to felonious assault, tampering with evidence and failure to stop after an accident. The officer suffered a concussion and scratches in the episode, in which she became “hooked” on Graham’s vehicle.