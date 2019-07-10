Ladies, horses form special bonds at start of Trumbull fair

By ED RUNYAN

BAZETTA

After watching Riley Woodford, 11, of West Farmington struggle to move mini horse Bella into position for a photo Tuesday, it was apparent why Bella’s nickname is “Sassy.”

The 15-year-old horse spending the week at this year’s Trumbull County Fairgrounds apparently didn’t see much value in having her photo in the newspaper.

The Woodford family, however, does see value in the contesting and jumping events in which

Riley and Bella will compete today and Friday. Contesting events include performing around barrels, stakes and cones.

The 4-H Junior Fair has a fence-jumping competition specifically for mini horses – with little fences, Riley said. Riley also shows goats and the horse Cowboy. Her sister, Audri, 9, also participates.

“It’s fun. It’s entertaining,” Riley said.

The fair, which got underway Tuesday, continues through Sunday at the intersection of Hoagland Blackstub and Everett Hull roads. Cost of admission is $10, which includes rides.

The girls’ mother, Emily Woodford, played softball throughout her youth and in college, but sports are “not their thing,” she said of her daughters.

Riley showed an interest in horseback riding when she was about 5 years old. That led to riding lessons and later to competitions.

“I can see the joy I had in sports that they get with horses,” she said.

Also getting ready Tuesday for horse competitions were Darlene Morrison of Chagrin Falls, her two daughters and their three daughters.

Morrison, who is originally from Bristolville and started showing horses in 1972, said she thinks it’s “pretty neat” that three generations of her family have shown horses at the Trumbull County Fair.

“Horse runs through our blood,” she said.

“We kind of held off on introducing them to horses until they were 3 or 4 because we wanted to make sure they stuck with it,” Morrison said of her granddaughters.

“Preparation [for showing horses] is time-consuming and hard,” she said. “It’s hours and hours of bonding with your horse if you want the horse and the girl to be good.”

In addition to grandstand entertainment such as the demolition derby, tractor pulls, auto races, drag racing, bull riding and fireworks, this year’s fair has an aquatic acrobatic show that will take place at 2, 5 and 8 p.m. each day.

The Bloom family of Liberty Township will perform its “Grand Illusions” magic show at 5 p.m. today, 3 and 5 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 1 and 3 p.m. Sunday. It’s baby T-Rex

dinosaur will roam the

fairgrounds at 7 p.m. today, 1 and 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday.