Housing task force hosts meeting Saturday
YOUNGSTOWN — The Youngstown Housing Task Force will visit houses its members consider owned by bad landlords Saturday. The group is meeting at 8 a.m. at Martin Luther Lutheran Church, 420 Clearmont Drive.
The task force, a group of concerned residents from the Mahoning Valley, will discuss strategies needed for each landlord including paying delinquent taxes, attending landlord training and demolishing blighted structures.
