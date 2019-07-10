Flowers Foods recalls potentially defective buns
THOMASVILLE, Ga.— Flowers Foods Inc. is voluntarily recalling hamburger and hot dog buns and other bakery products due to the potential presence of small pieces of hard plastic that may have been introduced during production. Consumption of product may cause a choking hazard.
The products being recalled were distributed to retail customers under a variety of brand names and distributed in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia.
The company initiated the recall following the discovery of small pieces of hard plastic in production equipment. No related injuries or illnesses have been reported.
