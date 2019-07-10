FEMA | Disaster Recovery Center


July 10, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

A Federal Emergency Management Agency Disaster Recovery Center will be opened for four days in Boardman. The DRC will be at the Township Administration Building, 8299 Market St. Any Mahoning County resident whose property sustained damage during the May 28 severe weather is encouraged to apply. The hours are:

Friday and Saturday: 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Monday and Tuesday: 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Info: The registration deadline to apply for FEMA assistance is Aug. 19.

