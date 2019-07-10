Federer vs. Nadal, Djokovic vs. Bautista Agut at Wimbledon

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Hard to believe, perhaps, but when Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal meet in the Wimbledon semifinals, it'll be their first matchup at the All England Club since their memorable 2008 final.

Federer and Nadal set up their 40th career showdown by each overcoming a tough opening set in the quarterfinals Wednesday before moving on.

A 4-6, 6-1, 6-4, 6-4 victory over Kei Nishikori gave the No. 2-seeded Federer his 100th match win at the All England Club, the first man to reach that total at any Grand Slam tournament. Not long after that ended on Centre Court, the No. 3-seeded Nadal finished off unseeded Sam Querrey 7-5, 6-2, 6-2 at Court No. 1.

"Obviously, I know people always hype it up," Federer said of his rivalry with Nadal.

Well, why shouldn't they? These are, after all, two of the greatest players in history, winners of more Grand Slam titles than any other men who have played tennis. Of Federer's 20 Grand Slam titles, a record eight came at Wimbledon. Of Nadal's 18 major trophies, 12 came at the French Open, where he routed Federer in the semifinals last month.

That gave Nadal a 24-15 career edge head-to-head, including 10-3 at the Slams.

This is their fourth matchup at Wimbledon – and first that won't come in the final. Federer beat Nadal for the 2006 and 2007 titles, but Nadal won the championship 11 years ago in a 9-7 fifth set as dusk descended.