Doctor from St. E’s indicted in rape case

Staff report

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.

A former St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital emergency room doctor is accused of rape in Ashland County, according to attorneys.

Dr. Albert S. Aiad-Toss, 51, of Montereale Drive, Canfield, was arrested Friday by authorities at a Florida airport and is being held without bond in the Broward County, Fla., jail to await an extradition hearing, according to court and jail records.

Aiad-Toss is no longer scheduled to work at the Boardman hospital, according to Mercy Health spokesman Jonathan Fauvie. He added Aiad-Toss is not a Mercy Health employee, rather an employee of Alteon Health, which operates an office in Hudson and oversees hiring and staffing for that hospital.

A representative from Alteon Health could not immediately be reached to comment Tuesday. When contacted by The Vindicator, one representative’s voicemail box was full.

Dr. Aiad-Toss’ attorney, Ian Friedman of Cleveland, said he is traveling to Florida to appear for his client’s extradition hearing, which was reset from Tuesday to Thursday.

“It’s too early to treat this as anything more than an allegation, which is always very easy to bring,” Friedman said. “We always caution people not to bring any judgment until facts have been presented in a courtroom. That’s what we anxiously await.

“The only thing that is known and clear is that Dr. Toss has lived a law-abiding and respectable life ... and therefore deserves the benefit of the doubt.”

Dr. Aiad-Toss’ Ashland County indictment has been sealed.

He has no criminal history in Mahoning County, court records show.