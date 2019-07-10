Career fair planned

HOWLAND

Shepherd of the Valley, 4100 North River Road, is having a career fair specifically seeking direct-care staff for its skilled-nursing and assisted-living facilities from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday and Friday during which time open interviews are conducted for flexible, 8- and 12-hour shifts to fill day and evening schedules.

Those interested can view all available jobs and apply online at shepherdofthevalley.com.

For information, contact Kelly Kenyhercz Hall at 330-530-4038, ext. 2043. Shepherd of the Valley has four locations in Mahoning and Trumbull counties and At Home With Shepherd Home Health Services.

Job fair for veterans

PITTSBURGH

The Disabled American Veterans and RecruitMilitary are hosting the Pittsburgh Veterans Job Fair on Thursday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Heinz Field. This free event for veterans, military spouses, transitioning military, National Guard members and reservists features more than 50 employers ready to hire.

In addition to providing career opportunities for veterans, RecruitMilitary is also focusing efforts on the more than 600,000 military spouses in the United States who are unemployed and/or underemployed in their professional careers. The company is actively working to help address the high unemployment rate of military spouses – nearly 25 percent – a rate more than six times the national average.

End of the road for Volkswagen Beetle

FRANKFURT, Germany

Volkswagen is halting production of the last version of its Beetle model this week at its plant in Puebla, Mexico. It’s the end of the road for a vehicle that has symbolized many things over a history spanning eight decades since 1938.

The car’s original design – a rounded silhouette with seating for four or five, nearly vertical windshield and the air-cooled engine in the rear – can be traced back to Austrian engineer Ferdinand Porsche, who was hired to fulfill Adolf Hitler’s project for a “people’s car” that would spread auto ownership the way the Ford Model T had in the U.S.

The United States became Volkswagen’s most important foreign market, peaking at 563,522 cars in 1968, or 40 percent of production. Unconventional, sometimes humorous advertising from agency Doyle Dane Bernbach urged car buyers to “Think small.”

French FM: US can ease tensions with Iran

PARIS

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian says the U.S. can help encourage dialogue with Iran to ease growing tensions even though it withdrew from the 2015 nuclear accord with Iran.

Speaking to the French Senate, Le Drian said that Iran’s decision to surpass two accord threshholds, for stockpiling weakly enriched uranium and enriching uranium beyond the 3.67 percent limit, amounts to “a bad reaction to a bad decision,” a reference to the U.S. withdrawal.

France wants to create a “space for dialogue” to de-escalate a potentially dangerous situation, he said, and President Emmanuel Macron spoke both to the Iranian leader and President Donald Trump for that reason.

Staff/wire reports