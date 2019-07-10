Anthony Worley, 2018 Potential Development grad and YSU student, was guest speaker

‘Make the world a better place,’ speaker advises

By William K. Alcorn

YOUNGSTOWN

A record nine students graduated from Potential Development School for Autism during the school’s commencement program Tuesday afternoon at Stambaugh Auditorium.

All were considered stars by their families and friends and the Potential Development staff, and they were treated to numerous rounds of applause.

The inspiration of the day for graduates and the rest of the audience, however, was provided by guest speaker Anthony Worley of Brookfield, who graduated in 2018 from Potential Development and is enrolled at Youngstown State University’s honors program studying computer engineering.

“I hope to get a better job,” said Worley, 19, who works at a McDonald’s restaurant.

Raising the bar, he said during an interview before the commencement he hopes to build his own company and become the next Bill Gates and make gaming computers affordable for families like his.

“Welcome to the real world. We all have autism, and all of us are different; but we all have to roll with the punches and chase our dreams,” said Worley, son of Kathy and Ken Worley of Brookfield, to the graduates.

“Make the world a better place. Remember, the world doesn’t shape you – you shape the world,” he said to the graduates sitting on the auditorium stage.

“It’s an honor to be on the stage with these graduates. They understand the difficulties of daily life,” said keynote speaker Sen. Michael Rulli of Salem, R-33rd.

“These graduates are an inspiration to us all. They give us a reason to achieve,” he said.

“Graduation gives you the realization that you do fit in – that it is OK to be different and that you can make a difference,” Mary Beth Loto said to the graduates.

Loto, the school’s transition coordinator, urged the graduates to “take pride in how far you have come and to have faith in how far you can go. But don’t forget to enjoy the journey.”

“It is incredible to see these students grow and get high-school diplomas,” said Paul J. Garchar Jr., Potential Development executive director.

The school has 124 staff members and 210 students in preschool through high school.

The high school was started in 2013, at the urging of parents, with six students. Now there are 88 students in the high school, said Garchar.

The 2019 graduates are Mikey Alexander, Iman Al-Refaei, Halston Glaspell, Doug Howley, Krisma Prestley, John Michael Romeo, Danny Walker, Jason Washington and Noah Funk.