Arrest in child’s stabbing

YOUNGSTOWN

U.S. marshals arrested a man wanted in the stabbing death of an 8-year-old child in Lawrence County, Pa., about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at Market Street and West Woodland Avenue on the South Side.

A marshals spokesman said Keith Burley, 43, was walking on the street when he was arrested without incident. The spokesman declined to comment when asked how marshals knew how to look for Burley in Youngstown.

Burley is accused of stabbing the child just before 11 p.m. Monday at a home in Union Township, Pa. The child is the son of his girlfriend, according to reports, and the stabbing happened after an argument between Burley and the child’s mother.

Later in the day, several charges were filed against Burley, including criminal homicide, aggravated assault and kidnapping. He is in the Mahoning County jail awaiting extradition to Pennsylvania.

May return to job

WARREN

The Trumbull County Planning Commission, which declined from five workers 18 months ago to one last month, could be getting back its executive director this month.

Trish Nuskievicz went on sick leave a year ago, citing negative health effects from “psychological abuse, bullying, retaliation, discrimination and general harassment” from certain other county workers.

But Nuskievicz has a tentative date for returning to her job July 22, as long as her doctor releases her to work, said her wife, Heidi Nuskievicz.

The county hired an attorney to investigate the matter and write a report, which was released to the public in March. But the report did not definitely answer whether she has a legitimate claim of mistreatment.

Girard board OKs pacts

GIRARD

The Girard school board approved a three-year contract Tuesday with Sam Caputo, who had been hired as the school district’s special education director last month, to appoint him as the next Girard High School principal, effective Aug. 1.

Caputo’s salary will start at $92,500. He previously worked at the Mahoning County Education Service Center as part of the teaching and learning department.

The board also approved a three-year contract with Jessica Krumpak to appoint her as the next special education director effective Aug. 1.

Krumpak’s salary will start at $76,000. She previously served at the McDonald and Weathersfield school districts as a special education director.

‘Lights for Liberty’ event

YOUNGSTOWN

The Youngstown Unitarian Church is planning a vigil for ending detention camps along the border at 5 p.m. Friday at the church, 1105 Elm St. “Lights for Liberty – a vigil to end human detention camps,” is sponsored by Jacob Labends, HolaOhio and Sojourn to the Past.

Organizers said the event coincides with other groups across the country having similar vigils.

City Club to host forum

YOUNGSTOWN

The City Club of the Mahoning Valley will host a forum titled “Closing the Gap: Building Opportunity in the Valley” on Aug. 1 at Stambaugh Auditorium, 1000 Fifth Ave.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. with dinner served at 6 p.m. and the forum from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Maureen Conway, vice president for policy programs and executive director of the Economic Opportunities Program at the Aspen Institute, is the guest speaker, and Denis Robinson Sr., mission services director for Youngstown Area Goodwill Industries Inc., is a panelist.

Tickets are $20 for City Club members and $35 for nonmembers.

Birdseed sale planned

YOUNGSTOWN

The Mahoning Soil & Water Conservation District, 850 Industrial Road, is having its last birdseed sale until its construction is complete. From 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 25-pound bags of mixed seeds will be available for $10, and 10-pound bags of thistle seed will be available for $9.

Moon landing event

CHAMPION

From 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Armstrong Memory Care Assisted Living, 2 Windsor Place, will celebrate the 50th anniversary of Neil Armstrong being the first man to walk on the moon July 20, 1969.

This free, family-friendly event includes space-themed crafts and games for children, face painting, musical entertainment by Rachell Joy and refreshments. There also will be an astronaut costume contest where kids and adults are invited to dress up like an astronaut. The best-costume winner will receive an astronaut prize package. Facility tours also will be available.

Dan Rowland, Windsor House marketing director, said the main reason “Armstrong” is in the name of the facility is because the property on which it is located was the Armstrong plot, named for earlier owners.

But Neil Armstrong also lived in Champion for a short time as a boy, Rowland said.

Springfield trustees

NEW SPRINGFIELD

Springfield Township trustees will have an emergency meeting at 2 p.m. today at the administration building, 3475 E. South Range Road, regarding East South Range Road issues.