Agenda Thursday

July 10, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

Liberty Township trustees, regular meeting, 7:30 a.m., 1315 Church Hill-Hubbard Road, Youngstown.

Western Reserve school board, 6 p.m., K-12 library, 13850 Akron-Canfield Road, Berlin Center.

Youngstown Community School, 7:30 a.m., 50 Essex St.

