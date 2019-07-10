Agenda Thursday
Agenda Thursday
Liberty Township trustees, regular meeting, 7:30 a.m., 1315 Church Hill-Hubbard Road, Youngstown.
Western Reserve school board, 6 p.m., K-12 library, 13850 Akron-Canfield Road, Berlin Center.
Youngstown Community School, 7:30 a.m., 50 Essex St.
AGENDA runs daily. Items for the column should arrive at The Vindicator Regional Desk at least two days in advance.
