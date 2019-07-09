Victim ID’d in park crash

YOUNGSTOWN

Jim Willock, chief of Mill Creek MetroParks police, said alcohol and speed are both suspected in a fatal accident about 3 p.m. Friday on West Glacier Drive in the park.

Willock identified the driver of the car as Quatrillion Johnson, 61, of Youngstown. He was traveling north on West Glacier Drive when his car flipped over on its roof, killing him.

Willock said the crash is still under investigation. Because the accident was fatal, the city police department’s Accident Investigation Unit is handling the case.

YMCA pools treated

BOARDMAN

The five pools at the Davis Family YMCA off McClurg Road were closed Sunday night and Monday and are being treated with a cautionary super chlorination upon the advice of the Mahoning County Health Department, said Tom Bacse, Youngstown YMCA president/CEO.

“A member whose son participated in one of our camps developed what their doctor thought might be the crypto parasite. There is no way to verify presence of the bacteria, so we agreed to the chlorination treatment. We will continue to work with the health board to determine what other actions, if any, should be taken,” Bacse said.

“No one else who used our camps or pools has reported being sick. We will notify members when the treatment of our pools has been completed. Best-case scenario is the pools will reopen midweek,” Bacse said.

Patrol officer sworn in

LIBERTY

Judge Jeff Adler of Girard Municipal Court swore in Tyler Beck as a full-time township patrol officer Monday at the administration building. Beck previously served for the New Middletown Police Department and the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force. His starting pay is $15.49 per hour.

Man dies in crash

NORTH LIMA

A man is dead after reports said he was ejected from a car that crashed about 2:25 a.m. Monday on state Route 164 in Beaver Township.

The Canfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said John Wardle, 30, of Poland, was driving south on Route 164 when he tried to pass another vehicle and lost control, going off the right side of the road and overturning.

A passenger, Mohammed Musleh, 28, was thrown from the car and was declared dead at the scene. A patrol news release said he was not wearing a seat belt.

Other occupants of the car were not injured, reports said.

Reports said alcohol is suspected of being a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation. Charges are pending, the patrol said.

Hoerig case appeal

WARREN

The attorney who worked on the appeal of Claudia Hoerig’s aggravated-murder case is asking for nearly three more weeks to file the main appeal document in her case because of changes at the Trumbull County branch of the Ohio Public Defender’s Office.

Hoerig, meanwhile, has filed her own hand-written motion with the same court, asking she be acquitted of the charges based on problems she said she had with her defense counsel in common pleas court.

Atty. Michael Partlow of Kent filed the motion July 2, asking for the deadline to be extended to July 26, despite two earlier extensions being granted, because Partlow’s contract to serve as defense attorney with the Ohio Public Defender’s Office ended June 30.

Hoerig, 54, was sentenced to 28 years to life in prison in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court for killing her husband, Karl, in 2007, in their Newton Falls home and fleeing to her native Brazil.

Shot at gas station

WARREN

A 22-year-old city man was injured after being shot at the Sunoco gas station, 805 W. Market St., at 11:39 p.m. Sunday.

Police spoke with the victim at Trumbull Regional Medical Center before he was flown by helicopter to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital for treatment.

Officers were called to the gas station for a call of shots fired and a black Lincoln automobile leaving the scene quickly.

Probing cause of fire

YOUNGSTOWN

The cause of a fire early Sunday that damaged a 2718 Firnley Ave. home is under investigation.

Crews called to the South Side home about 4:15 a.m. found the back porch fully engulfed in fire. The homeowner told police he woke up, saw the fire and got out of the home.

The homeowner is the same person who pleaded guilty earlier this summer to a misdemeanor charge for bashing a woman in the head with a box of Nilla Wafers after breaking into her home.

Damage is listed at $2,500. There were no injuries.

Man shot in stomach

YOUNGSTOWN

Detectives were set to talk to a man Monday who was shot in the stomach about 11:05 p.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of Cedar Lane on the East Side.

Reports said the man knocked on the door of a neighbor asking for help, and the neighbor drove him to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. Investigators have not been able to talk to the man yet because he underwent surgery. He is in critical condition.

Bridge bid package

POLAND

The committee overseeing the repair of the Mauthe Bridge in the Poland Municipal Forest on Monday unanimously passed a motion to accept MS Consultants’ bid package.

The committee will recommend that village council accept the project bid package and advertise the project immediately.

Village council scheduled a special meeting Tuesday at 6 p.m. at village hall to vote on the recommendation.

Work on parking lots

WARREN

Trumbull County MetroParks announced several of its parking lots are set to close this week for pavement sealing and striping work, according to a release.

MetroParks lots at Oakfield Trailhead along Hyde Oakfield Road Northwest in Bristolville, Sunside Trailhead along Center Street East in Warren and the Clarence Darrow MetroPark in Champion Township are set to close Monday and reopen Tuesday.

Lots at Foster MetroPark along Damascus Newton Falls Road in Newton Falls and Canoe City MetroPark along North Leavitt Road in Leavittsburg are set to close Tuesday and reopen Wednesday.

Sobriety checkpoint

The Mahoning County Operating a Vehicle Impaired Task Force announced that a sobriety checkpoint will be conducted in the county this weekend. The exact location will be given out toward the end of the week. Saturation patrols also will be conducted throughout the week.

Policy panel to meet

AUSTINTOWN

The Mahoning County Solid Waste Management District policy committee will meet at 9 a.m. today at the Mahoning County District Board of Health office, 50 Westchester Ave.

School board meeting

AUSTINTOWN

The Austintown school board will have a special meeting regarding employment of personnel at 10 a.m. today in the Dr. David Ritchie legacy room, 230 Idaho Road.

Board’s special meeting

MCDONALD

The McDonald school board will have a special meeting at 7 p.m. today in the high-school library, 600 Iowa Ave. The board is expected to take action on agenda items.