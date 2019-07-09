Utility pole down near YSU's Williamson Hall
YOUNGSTOWN — There is a broken utility pole with wires down on Phelps Street next to Youngstown State University’s Williamson Hall.
YSU is asking people to avoid the area and for cars parked there to be moved immediately.
More like this from vindy.com
- August 10, 2009 12:10 a.m.
‘Ugly, bothersome’ utility poles will mar beauty of $34M YSU business building, leader laments
- August 9, 2009 1:40 p.m.
‘Ugly, bothersome’ utility poles will mar beauty of $34M business school, YSU leader laments
- May 20, 2001 midnight
YSU CLASSROOMS
- March 4, 2005 midnight
YOUNGSTOWN STATE Centennial vision comes into focus
- March 20, 2013 12:04 a.m.
YSU's Williamson Hall leader in energy efficiency, environmental design
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.