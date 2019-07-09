Suspect in Pa. stabbing caught in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN
A man wanted in the stabbing death of a 7-year-old child in Lawrence County, Pa., was arrested about 8:30 a.m. today by U.S. Marshals at Market Street and West Woodland Avenue.
A spokesman for the marshals said Keith Burley, 43, was walking on the street when he was arrested without incident. The spokesman declined to comment when asked how marshals knew how to look for Burley in Youngstown.
Burley is wanted for stabbing the child just before 11 p.m. Monday at a home in Union Township, Pa. The child is the son of his girlfiend, according to reports.
