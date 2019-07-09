State auditor says Youngstown teacher overpaid after resignation
YOUNGSTOWN — Ohio Auditor Keith Faber today released the 2018 audit of Youngstown City School District, which revealed the district improperly paid a teacher an additional $4,219 after her resignation.
“I cannot overstate the importance of proper internal controls,” Faber said. “It is critical that the district get their accounting practices in order so that taxpayers do not end up paying for any more mistakes.”
The former teacher resigned on Sept. 28, 2017. However, the district continued to pay her $1,543 over the course of four additional pay periods. The improper payment dates are Oct. 27, Nov. 10, Nov. 24, and Dec. 8, 2017. This represents a gross overpayment of $6,172 and a net overpayment of $4,219.
This issue is similar to one uncovered in the district’s 2017 audit, when the district overpaid a different teacher $944 post resignation.
Faber has issued a finding for recovery in favor of the district’s general fund to see that the misspent is money restored.
