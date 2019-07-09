Sheriff: Suspect in fatal Ohio shooting shoots and kills himself

HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a man suspected of fatally shooting another man at an Ohio home before fleeing to a nearby township has shot and killed himself.

Hamilton police say the first man was fatally shot around 7 p.m. Monday at a home in the city roughly 35 miles north of Cincinnati. Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones said in a release today that a deputy spotted the suspect’s car minutes later in Hanover Township.

Jones says the deputy chased the suspect’s vehicle until it stopped, then saw the suspect with a weapon and heard a gunshot.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jones says both investigations are continuing, but preliminary information indicates the suspect’s sister told authorities that he shot and killed her boyfriend at the Hamilton residence.