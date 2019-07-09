Scantily clad man takes joy ride on bulldozer in Akron
AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Police are trying to locate a man who reportedly drove a bulldozer on a wild, destructive ride from a construction site down a residential street.
Police got a 911 call Friday afternoon about a man driving the bulldozer erratically. The caller said he didn’t believe the man was a construction worker because he was shirtless and possibly wearing only underpants, and was jerking the machine back and forth.
Police said the bulldozer slammed into the front of a home, heavily damaging an enclosed porch. A mother and children inside retreated to the home’s back and weren’t injured. Police said the bulldozer also rammed a vehicle and chain link fence.
The bulldozer was found abandoned.
Police said Monday they’re asking for help in identifying the man.
More like this from vindy.com
- February 7, 2012 midnight
oddly enough
- December 11, 2012 midnight
oddly enough
- May 25, 2005 midnight
PARIS HILTON Controversy erupts over television ad
- April 20, 2012 midnight
oddly enough
- August 16, 2013 8:48 a.m.
Police: Banker posed as girl to get porn pics
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.