Scantily clad man takes joy ride on bulldozer in Akron


July 9, 2019 at 12:43p.m.

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Police are trying to locate a man who reportedly drove a bulldozer on a wild, destructive ride from a construction site down a residential street.

Police got a 911 call Friday afternoon about a man driving the bulldozer erratically. The caller said he didn’t believe the man was a construction worker because he was shirtless and possibly wearing only underpants, and was jerking the machine back and forth.

Police said the bulldozer slammed into the front of a home, heavily damaging an enclosed porch. A mother and children inside retreated to the home’s back and weren’t injured. Police said the bulldozer also rammed a vehicle and chain link fence.

The bulldozer was found abandoned.

Police said Monday they’re asking for help in identifying the man.

