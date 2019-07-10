Reward increased in case of police officer hit by vehicle

Associated Press

CLEVELAND

Authorities searching for the driver of a vehicle that struck and injured a Cleveland police officer and fled said a reward in the case has been increased.

Cleveland police said Monday that the reward offered by Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County has been increased from $5,000 to $7,500. The Crime Stoppers organization said the reward is for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the driver who hit the officer.

Police said the officer was hit while working in downtown Cleveland’s Warehouse District about 4 a.m. Saturday and was hospitalized with broken ribs. The officer’s identity hasn’t been released.