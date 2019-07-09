Personnel changes coming to YPD
YOUNGSTOWN — The police chief is transferring five officers from other units to work road patrol because of a shortage of patrol officers.
Chief Robin Lees said two officers assigned to the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force, two officers assigned to the Mahoning Valley Law Enforcement Task Force and one officer from the Crime Lab will be moved to patrol beginning Thursday.
The reason the transfers are taking place is because several patrol officers have left for other departments because of a low starting wage.
Three officers were also promoted today to the rank of detective sergeant. Those officers are Jessica Shields, Nick Menichini and Seann Carfolo.
