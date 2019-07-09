Ohio gas prices

The average price for gasoline across Northeast Ohio is two cents cheaper this week at $2.65 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

Pump prices are pushing more expensive across the Great Lakes and Central states. Illinois (+14 cents), Ohio (+9 cents), Michigan (+7 cents) and Indiana (+5 cents) rank among the top 10 states with the largest weekly increases. Part of the increase can be attributed to new gas taxes that went into effect in each of these states.

The average price for a gallon of gas in Youngstown on Monday was $2.55.

Haltec Corp. expands

SALEM

Haltec Corp. of Salem, preparing to celebrate 50 years of manufacturing, recently expanded its business by adding an Innovation & Technology Center in the Leetonia World Trade Park at 120 Industry St.

And Wednesday, Haltec will break ground for a 59,000-square-foot facility there that will open in early 2020. After introductions of dignitaries, including Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose, there will be a tour for invited guests from 1:45 to 2:15 p.m. of Haltec World Headquarters in Leetonia World Trade Park at its 120 Industry St. site.

Haltec designs and manufactures tire-valve systems and custom inflation solutions.

Saudi carrier cancels troubled Boeing 737 order for Airbus

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates

Boeing’s campaign to restore the reputation of its best-selling plane after two deadly crashes suffered a blow with a Saudi airline canceling an order worth up to $5.9 billion in favor of a European rival of the U.S. manufacturer.

Flyadeal, the budget airline arm of Saudi Arabian Airlines Corp., ordered 30 A320neo jets from Airbus and took options on 20 more, meaning that its entire fleet will consist of planes from that company.

It’s a potentially troubling sign for Boeing, which has not seen customers divert orders to Airbus en masse.

A small number of airlines have threatened to cancel 737 Max orders since crashes off the coast of Indonesia and in Ethiopia killed 346 people. The Max has been grounded since March.

Fentanyl intoxication killed teen whose body found in grave

CARROLLTON, Ohio

A coroner says a 14-year-old boy whose body was found in a shallow grave in Ohio died from acute fentanyl intoxication.

Carroll County’s coroner has ruled the manner of Jonathan Minard’s death as homicide. Coroner Dr. Mandal Haas said Monday that a homicide ruling means only that the death was caused by the actions or omissions of another person. He says those deaths may or may not result in criminal prosecution.

Investigators found the body April 19 at a Washington Township farm, roughly 90 miles southeast of Cleveland. The Dellroy teen was reported missing April 14.

Carroll County Sheriff Dale Williams’ release says Haas’ determinations “are not conclusive” of a criminal investigation. He says authorities are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death.

Staff/wire reports