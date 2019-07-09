MCCTC hosts groundbreaking for $1.1M fire training facility
CANFIELD — Officials hosted a groundbreaking ceremony $1.1 million fire tower and training facility at the Mahoning County Career and Technical Center this afternoon.
"(MCCTC) is a world class facility, and this will be a world class addition to the facility,’’ said MCCTC Superintendent John Zehentbauer.
The center will feature classrooms, a three-story fire tower and a station/garage building for storage of the school’s fire engines and student gear. This addition will allow both high school student and adult firefighter trainees to simulate search and rescue operations and other scenarios they’ll encounter on the job.
The project is expected to be completed in January.
