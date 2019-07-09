MCCTC hosts groundbreaking for $1.1M fire training facility


July 9, 2019 at 12:05p.m.

CANFIELD — Officials hosted a groundbreaking ceremony $1.1 million fire tower and training facility at the Mahoning County Career and Technical Center this afternoon.

"(MCCTC) is a world class facility, and this will be a world class addition to the facility,’’ said MCCTC Superintendent John Zehentbauer.

The center will feature classrooms, a three-story fire tower and a station/garage building for storage of the school’s fire engines and student gear. This addition will allow both high school student and adult firefighter trainees to simulate search and rescue operations and other scenarios they’ll encounter on the job.

The project is expected to be completed in January.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Negley


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$294900


Boardman


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$339900


Poland


Residential
5 bedroom, 8 bath
$1550000