Man to have hearing this week in gun case

By Joe Gorman

YOUNGSTOWN

A Detroit Avenue man convicted of two shooting deaths in Campbell has a preliminary hearing in municipal court this week after authorities said they found three handguns, ammunition and fentanyl in his home last week.

Tyrell Ravnell, 29, faces charges of being a felon in illegal possession of a firearm, possession of a fentanyl-related compound and possession of drugs after police and members of the Adult Parole Authority on July 2 searched his Detroit Avenue home. He will have a preliminary hearing on the charges Wednesday.

Judge Renee DiSalvo set his bond at $10,000. Ravnell remains in the Mahoning County jail.

Authorities searching the South Side home in the 800 block of Detroit found a .45-caliber handgun, a 9 mm handgun and a .22-caliber handgun. Also found were 42 rounds of .223-caliber ammunition, which is commonly used in semi-automatic rifles as well as 26 rounds of 9 mm ammunition and an unspecified amount of .45-caliber ammunition,

Also in the home was 4.8 grams of suspected fentanyl, reports said.

Ravnell has been out of prison for just over a year. He was released in June 2018 after serving an eight-year sentence for involuntary manslaughter for the June 20, 2010, shooting death of Christian Blackshear, 19, of Wirt Street.

Blackshear was shot in the back of the head in the Kirwan Homes housing project in Campbell with an AK-47 semi-automatic rifle. The plea came after jurors failed to reach a verdict in January 2011 after he was tried on aggravated-murder charges.

Before that case, Ravnell had spent 304 days in the county jail after he pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of negligent homicide in the Feb. 22, 2008, shooting death of Diana Noble, 39, of Howland.

Noble was shot in Campbell but managed to drive herself to her home in Howland, where she died of internal bleeding. Police at the time said she was shot while trying to buy crack cocaine and never realized she was shot as she drove herself and her boyfriend home.