Lifeguard saves girl from drowning at North Side Pool
YOUNGSTOWN — Police credit a lifeguard at North Side Pool from saving a girl from drowning just after 12 p.m. today.
The lifeguard spotted the girl in the water struggling and gurgling in the water and got her out of the pool, police said.
Paramedics took the girl to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital for observation. She was alert and sitting up, police said.
