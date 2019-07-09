Israel PM issues veiled threat against Iran
PARIS (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is making a thinly veiled threat to Iran, a day after Iran announced it began enriching uranium beyond the limit set by a 2015 nuclear agreement.
Standing in front of an F-35 stealth fighter during a tour of an air base on Tuesday, Netanyahu said Iran “ought to remember that these planes can reach every place in the Middle East, including Iran and certainly Syria.”
Netanyahu has been a vocal critic of the nuclear deal struck by world powers and Iran in 2015, and has called on Europe to impose fresh sanctions in response to Iran’s breach of it.
Netanyahu has repeatedly vowed that he will never allow Iran to develop the capability to make a nuclear bomb
More like this from vindy.com
- April 18, 2018 10:52 a.m.
Israeli PM issues veiled warning to Iran
- September 28, 2012 midnight
Israeli PM draws line for Iran
- September 19, 2017 11:48 a.m.
Israeli PM praises Trump’s speech
- May 1, 2018 midnight
Israeli PM: ‘Iran lied big time’ about nuke program
- April 30, 2018 midnight
Pompeo: US is with allies against Iran
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.