Israel PM issues veiled threat against Iran

PARIS (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is making a thinly veiled threat to Iran, a day after Iran announced it began enriching uranium beyond the limit set by a 2015 nuclear agreement.

Standing in front of an F-35 stealth fighter during a tour of an air base on Tuesday, Netanyahu said Iran “ought to remember that these planes can reach every place in the Middle East, including Iran and certainly Syria.”

Netanyahu has been a vocal critic of the nuclear deal struck by world powers and Iran in 2015, and has called on Europe to impose fresh sanctions in response to Iran’s breach of it.

Netanyahu has repeatedly vowed that he will never allow Iran to develop the capability to make a nuclear bomb