Horses in spotlight at Trumbull fair today

BAZETTA

After watching Riley Woodford, 11, of West Farmington struggle to move mini horse Bella into position for a photo Tuesday, it was apparent why Bella’s nickname is “Sassy.”

The 15-year-old horse spending the week at this year’s Trumbull County Fairgrounds apparently didn’t see much value in having her photo in the newspaper.

The Woodford family, however, does see value in the contesting and jumping events in which

Riley and Bella will compete today and Friday. Contesting events include performing around barrels, stakes and cones.

The 4-H Junior Fair has a fence-jumping competition specifically for mini horses – with little fences, Riley said. Riley also shows goats and the horse Cowboy.

The fair, which got underway Tuesday, continues through Sunday at the intersection of Hoagland Blackstub and Everett Hull roads. Cost of admission is $10, which includes rides.