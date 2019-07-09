Girard hires Caputo as high school principal
GIRARD
The Girard school board approved a three-year contract Tuesday with Sam Caputo, who had been hired as the school district’s special education director last month, to appoint him as the next Girard High School principal effective Aug. 1.
Caputo’s salary will start at $92,500. He previously worked at the Mahoning County Education Service Center as part of the teaching and learning department.
The board also approved a three-year contract with Jessica Krumpak to appoint her as the next special education director effective Aug. 1.
Krumpak’s salary will start at $76,000. She previously served at the McDonald and Weathersfield school districts as a special education director.
