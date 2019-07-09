FEMA Recovery Center for flooding set up this week


July 9, 2019 at 12:07p.m.

A Disaster Recovery Center will be opened for four days in Boardman. The DRC will be at the Township Administration Building, 8299 Market St. Any Mahoning County resident that sustained damage during the May 28 severe weather are encouraged to apply. The hours are:

Friday and Saturday: 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Monday and Tuesday: 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The registration deadline to apply for FEMA assistance is Aug. 19.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Negley


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$294900


Boardman


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$339900


Poland


Residential
5 bedroom, 8 bath
$1550000