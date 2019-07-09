FEMA Recovery Center for flooding set up this week

A Disaster Recovery Center will be opened for four days in Boardman. The DRC will be at the Township Administration Building, 8299 Market St. Any Mahoning County resident that sustained damage during the May 28 severe weather are encouraged to apply. The hours are:

Friday and Saturday: 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Monday and Tuesday: 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The registration deadline to apply for FEMA assistance is Aug. 19.