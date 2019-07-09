FEMA Recovery Center for flooding set up this week
A Disaster Recovery Center will be opened for four days in Boardman. The DRC will be at the Township Administration Building, 8299 Market St. Any Mahoning County resident that sustained damage during the May 28 severe weather are encouraged to apply. The hours are:
Friday and Saturday: 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Monday and Tuesday: 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The registration deadline to apply for FEMA assistance is Aug. 19.
More like this from vindy.com
- August 15, 2003 midnight
STORMS AFTERMATH Officials urge victims to use available aid
- September 23, 2004 midnight
COLUMBIANA COUNTY Officials wonder why flood aid was delayed
- August 26, 2003 midnight
Disaster recovery centers will close
- August 28, 2003 midnight
MAHONING VALLEY Disaster recovery centers will close
- August 23, 2003 midnight
Firefighter's brother, 37, found dead at home
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.