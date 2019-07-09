Family Fun Day in Youngstown on Saturday

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Parents and children are invited to Youngstown: A Crime-Free Zone Free Family Fun Day from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at the corner of Midlothian Boulevard and Market Street.

The event on the South Side will feature a variety of free food and activities including Handel’s ice cream cones, wings from Nikki’s Take-Out & Catering, books for children, Youngstown State University tote bags, haircuts, T-shirts, face painting, balloon animals, a bike raffle and other prizes.

There also will be a basketball free-throw shoot-out featuring YSU basketball and football players and the Youngstown Police Department.

Entertainment will be provided by India Raven, Carthell Stevens, T’easia Simms and Brian Sharper.

“Family Fun Day is all about educating and empowering children and families,” organizer Jon Howell said. “We want to encourage children to have fun with books this summer. Reading over the summer is a win-win – it’s fun and it will help keep children’s skills strong for school in the fall.”

In addition to community advocates Jon and Adrienne Howell of Advancing Education–Reducing Crime, the other partners and sponsors for the event are: Mahoning County Judges Theresa Dellick and Anthony D’Apolito, the Academy for Urban Scholars, the Boys and Girls Club of Youngstown, the Center for Community Empowerment, Excalibur Barber & Grooming Lounge, Fifth Avenue Community Church, Handel’s, Happy Campers Learning Center, Mahoning County Children Services, Martin P. Joyce Juvenile Justice Center, Mahoning Valley Sojourn to the Past, Nikki’s Take-Out & Catering, the Oakhill Collaborative, OH WOW! The Roger & Gloria Jones Children’s Center for Science & Technology, Raphael’s Department of Barbering, United Returning Citizens, Vazquez Family Ministries, Youngstown Early College, YSU and Youngstown United.