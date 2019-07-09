Family Dollar store reopens in Struthers on July 20


July 9, 2019 at 11:43a.m.

STRUTHERS — Family Dollar has announced plans for a renovated store’s grand re-opening in the city at 500 Youngstown-Poland Road.

There will be a celebration for the community from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 20. The event will feature gift-basket raffles, giveaways, free samples and family fun entertainment. In addition, the first 50 customers July 20 will receive a gift card and reusable shopping bag.

In addition to providing everyday low prices and a broad assortment of necessities, the renovated store will now include $1 Dollar Tree merchandise, additional freezers and coolers and an expanded selection of food, beauty and essentials, household products, and seasonal items.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Negley


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$294900


Boardman


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$339900


Poland


Residential
5 bedroom, 8 bath
$1550000