Family Dollar store reopens in Struthers on July 20

STRUTHERS — Family Dollar has announced plans for a renovated store’s grand re-opening in the city at 500 Youngstown-Poland Road.

There will be a celebration for the community from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 20. The event will feature gift-basket raffles, giveaways, free samples and family fun entertainment. In addition, the first 50 customers July 20 will receive a gift card and reusable shopping bag.

In addition to providing everyday low prices and a broad assortment of necessities, the renovated store will now include $1 Dollar Tree merchandise, additional freezers and coolers and an expanded selection of food, beauty and essentials, household products, and seasonal items.

