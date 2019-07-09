City Club of Youngstown hosts forum Aug. 1

YOUNGSTOWN — The City Club of the Mahoning Valley will host a forum entitled “Closing the Gap: Building Opportunity in the Valley” on Aug. 1 at Stambaugh Auditorium, 1000 Fifth Ave.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. with dinner served at 6 p.m. with the forum from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Maureen Conway, vice president for policy programs and executive director of the Economic Opportunities Program at the Aspen Institute, is the guest speaker and Denis Robinson Sr., mission services director for Youngstown Area Goodwill Industries Inc., is a panelist.

Tickets are $20 for City Club members and $35 for nonmembers.