City Club of Youngstown hosts forum Aug. 1
YOUNGSTOWN — The City Club of the Mahoning Valley will host a forum entitled “Closing the Gap: Building Opportunity in the Valley” on Aug. 1 at Stambaugh Auditorium, 1000 Fifth Ave.
Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. with dinner served at 6 p.m. with the forum from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Maureen Conway, vice president for policy programs and executive director of the Economic Opportunities Program at the Aspen Institute, is the guest speaker and Denis Robinson Sr., mission services director for Youngstown Area Goodwill Industries Inc., is a panelist.
Tickets are $20 for City Club members and $35 for nonmembers.
More like this from vindy.com
- June 20, 2019 10:24 a.m.
Tickets on sale for Monday's 'State of the Valley'
- May 30, 2019 2:43 p.m.
“The State of the Valley” June 24 at Stambaugh Auditorium
- August 12, 2001 midnight
Heartsaver class
- August 18, 2018 8 p.m.
City Club hosting forum on Youngstown with national experts
- July 31, 2004 midnight
Volunteer Services Agency, a United Way Agency, is a local resource for volunteer recruitment, placement and management for people of all ages in the Mahoning Valley. It sponsors three programs:
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.